Looking for something cool to do next week? Head over to the Hamlin Memorial Library in Smethport for a free presentation by Bigfoot hunter and researcher Mike Familant, producer of the docuseries, “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye.” If you can’t make it next week, Familant will be in Kane the following week.
The presentation in Smethport begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 and is expected to last approximately one hour. The same presentation will be held at the Friends’ Memorial Public Library on Chase Street in Kane at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 12.
Familant’s discussion will include a powerpoint presentation showcasing real evidence, stories from expeditions, and much more. He will share his evidence and experiences with patrons and community members and exhibit some extraordinary evidence, backed by facts, which he and his team have collected throughout his journey, along with some of the unfortunate experiences which come along with Bigfooting.
According to Familant, “Twelve years ago, a profound fifteen minutes changed the direction of my life forever. Imagine camping for the first time in your life, in the middle of the vast North Florida wilderness — tens of thousands of acres of nothing but you and a few people. At 4 a.m., while sitting around the campfire, fist-sized rocks, five of them, are hurled at you, crashing down through the pine canopy, landing no more than 10 feet away. My friend threw a rock back, and at that exact moment I knew it wasn’t a person that threw those rocks when a 10-pound, laptop-sized rock crashed down on the forest floor next to us.”
For a sneak peek, check out a few of his shows including his docuseries “Squatchables” (how to get into Bigfooting) on his YouTube Channel, “Sussex County Bigfoot,” or follow his Facebook page “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye” to keep up with the team’s expeditions and to see their newest evidence.
A question and answer session will be held after the presentation and Familant will be available after for photographs and autographs.