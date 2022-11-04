JOHNSTOWN — As daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6, the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to help stay safe from home fires.
“Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half,” said Jorge Martinez, interim CEO, American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region. “The sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get out. When you turn your clocks back this weekend, also test your smoke alarms to help prevent a tragedy in your home.”
Over the past month, local Red Cross volunteers responded to help more than 70 people in mid central Pennsylvania affected by 19 home fires, according to data compiled from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1 from Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Fulton, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Potter, Somerset and Tioga counties, which account for most of the more than 60,000 disasters that the Red Cross responds to annually across the country.
When turning clocks back this weekend, test smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to create and practice with family, or download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.
- Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.
- Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow the alarm’s manufacturer instructions.
- Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in the household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late.
- Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.