PHILADELPHIA — During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania urges everyone to prepare for worsening extreme weather affecting Pennsylvania, which has experienced flooding and extreme heat this year.
Severe weather like this is part of a worsening national trend in which the American Red Cross has responded to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country as it did a decade ago.
As rapidly intensifying weather-related events pose serious challenges to its humanitarian work and the people it serves, the Red Cross has announced an ambitious national plan to take urgent action. With more climate-driven disasters upending lives and devastating communities, the organization is racing to adapt its services and grow its disaster response capacity across the country, while also funding new international programs on climate response and preparedness, as well as minimizing its own environmental footprint.
Here in Pennsylvania, this includes recruiting and training more volunteers to respond to disasters locally and across the country. The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is one of the top regions in the country for deploying the most volunteers to national disaster relief operations.
“As the frequency and intensity of disasters grow, more people need help more often,” said Jorge Martinez, CEO, American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania. “Yet as fast as our volunteers are working to help, the needs are escalating faster. That’s why it’s critical to not only prepare yourself for risks like extreme rainfall in our community, but to also help families in need — both locally and in other parts of the country. Join us by becoming a volunteer or making a financial donation to support our disaster relief efforts.”
For National Preparedness Month, take three life saving actions — get a kit, make a plan and be informed — to help protect yourself against local emergencies. Follow safety tips now at redcross.org/prepare. You can also deliver relief and care to families facing extreme weather by becoming a Red Cross volunteer at redcross.org/VolunteerToday.