The storm, Tropical Storm Nicole, likely to be upgraded to Hurricane Nicole today, will cause this area to receive much needed precipitation.
Remnants of Nicole will reach Bradford and the surrounding region by Friday morning, according to Greg DeVoir, a lead forecaster at the National Weather Service.
It’s going to rain a lot.
“Imagine if it (the rain) were to fall as snow. There is a 10-to-1 ratio there. If this were snow, and there will be snow this weekend, the area would be seeing 24-36 inches,” said DeVoir.
Though the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Weather Service, in State College shows in their online forecast a little more than 2-3 inches. According to their report, rain and possibly a thunderstorm, will occur mainly after 2 p.m. on Veterans Day, and some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
The good news for the day in this forecast — High near 62 degrees.
The rain and possibly a thunderstorm, with some of the storms producing heavy rainfall, with amounts between 1 and 2 inches, is the overnight forecast that has been issued online.
However, DeVoir explained, “the storm looks to be pushing more westerly, so Bradford and Warren areas will see 2 to 3 inches of beneficial rain.”
The area has been in need of rain for many months and this is just the right amount for the area. DeVoir explained, “If it were more than this it would cause flooding but the ground is so dry, abnormally dry, that it will be absorbed fairly quickly.”
Though he did also say that in areas with poor drainage there could be some minor flooding, and some places could get soggy.
The rain is expected to come in Friday morning and continue throughout the overnight, but should be over by Saturday morning. However, late Saturday, cold air will rush in.
The snow is expected to start sometime in the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday.
DeVoir stated, “it’s going to be a coating to a few inches in some places, it’s not a snow storm yet.”
He also said this past week was the last of the warm weather for awhile, “the high temperatures will only be in the upper 30s and the low temps will drop down into the low 20s. The area won’t crack 40 (degrees) for some time.”