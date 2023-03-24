Crook Farm PIC

Maryon Swanson, a volunteer for the annual Crook Farm School Program, speaks to students from School Street Elementary School in Bradford, who visited the historic farm in 2018.

 Era file photo

Laundering clothes in wash tubs, pressing fabric with irons heated on a wood stove, dipping candles, weaving on a loom — these old-time activities are part of the magic of Crook Farm that children can experience in the annual school program.

The Bradford Landmark Society is hoping for a big response this year from area school districts for the Farm’s school program, where fourth grade students take a field trip back in time to learn how things were done before cell phones, video games and computers.

