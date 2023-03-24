Laundering clothes in wash tubs, pressing fabric with irons heated on a wood stove, dipping candles, weaving on a loom — these old-time activities are part of the magic of Crook Farm that children can experience in the annual school program.
The Bradford Landmark Society is hoping for a big response this year from area school districts for the Farm’s school program, where fourth grade students take a field trip back in time to learn how things were done before cell phones, video games and computers.
The society’s board members Harrijane Moore and Bob Esch met with The Era to talk about the program, its value and its place in the hearts of those who have experienced it.
“There aren’t as many schools coming as there were in the past,” Moore said, explaining the society is trying to rejuvenate interest with the school districts. “They’re sending letters to all the districts within a certain radius that might have students interested in coming. It is something that is very worthwhile. It’s an experience that most children, even as adults, don’t forget that they had at Crook Farm.”
She added, “It’s something we want to keep going at Crook Farm forever.”
Judy Yorks is in charge of the program, and is sending out a letter to 4th grade teachers inviting them to take part. The program will be held in May and June, with a deadline for reservations in the first week of May.
Children who take part can attend wearing period clothing, but must wear comfortable shoes and be dressed for the weather.
“The school program is unique in so many ways,” Esch said. “When you think about the school building itself and how it moved from Crookerhouse to here, in I think the early 70s. They actually had to cut the building in half to get it from Crookerhouse.”
The old school had served as School House No. 8 at West Corydon Street in the 1800s, educating the children of workers employed by the expanding wood chemical works located in the Glendorn area. It served as a school house until 1929. And in 1975, the building was donated to Landmark and was cut in half and moved to the farm site.
“Last year we brought a consultant in from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission — this guy has everything from Harrisburg to the Ohio line. He was in awe that over 500 kids came through the site last year. He said you know with all the historical sites that I deal with, they’d kill for an attendance like that,” Esch said.
That was a record high, the board members said, and added they would love to see it continue with high numbers.
“It’s a mainstay to the farm,” Esch said of the school program. “It’s also so meaningful for the kids who participate and for the teachers themselves. They are pretty much all young folks themselves and it’s an experience for them also.”
In fact, some of the teachers had been to school locally and remember having their turn at Crook Farm.
Both Moore and Esch mentioned societal changes post-pandemic, and how many people are turned back to the basics more than ever before rather than rely solely on the supply chain for products.
“Getting dirty and being involved in these activities is a good thing,” Esch said. “It’s a great experience for the kids and the educators. It’s most meaningful for the historical society because it gets people down there (to the farm) and creates that awareness of what’s down there.
“It’s an underutilized treasure,” he said.
“One of the things Judy and the group does so well, is they call it the farm store,” Esch said. Students “get to buy little trinkets and knick knacks that were kind of toys from the era, and they are getting harder to find.”
Moore said, “Things that we used to see as pretty simple, simple stuff we’ve lost sight of. Like Jacks.
“It’s a step back in time but it’s really good for those kids. It’s good for the adults, too, to every once in a while remember what the past gave you,” she said. “We wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for the past.”
We as a society can’t afford to lose this knowledge, and the board is looking for the next group of volunteers to step up and carry it on to the future.
“We’ve got to get younger people involved,” Moore said.
Esch agreed, “There is a population out there that has time, and we’ve got to figure out how to get them out there.”