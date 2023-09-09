Rays of Hope will host several community events in September to observe Suicide Prevention Month.
Area residents using Tuna Valley Trail Association’s Richard E. McDowell and Crook Farm trails this month will find signs and painted rocks supporting suicide prevention and awareness.
The “Help Bring This to Light” luminaria event will be held 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Square. Luminarias can be purchased in advance or at the event.
Amanda Milliren of White Deer Run and Levii Beardsley of Gaudenzia will present an introduction to substance use and mental health 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at The Guidance Center’s Community & Training Center, 24 W. Washington St. They will discuss current trends and how to access or refer for help and treatment.
Mary Anne Polucci-Sherman will discuss vicarious trauma 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 28, also at the Community & Training Center.
For more information or to RSVP, email raysofhopemckean@gmail.com.
Founded in 2005, Rays of Hope is a collaborative effort comprising consumers, community members and mental health agencies working to eliminate mental health stigma through education, empowerment, recovery and resiliency.