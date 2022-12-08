McMahon

Ray McMahon

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ray McMahon, 77, formerly of Bradford, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 following a valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born on May 17, 1945 in Beaver Falls, Pa. He graduated in 1963 from New Brighton High School. He is preceded in death by his former wife, Mary (McCoy) McMahon and his parents, Howard and Martha McMahon. He is survived by his two daughters, Amy McMahon and Kimberly McMahon, both of Charleston, S.C., his brother Thomas, of Lang, N.M. and his loving partner of fifteen years, Shirley Boser.

