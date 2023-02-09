OLEAN, N.Y. — Applications for the Ratana Ratanawongsa scholarship at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation are available to students at Allegany-Limestone Central School students in grades 7 through 10, with a due date of Wednesday, March 1.
The scholarship is intended to provide financial support for students pursuing education enrichment programs outside of the normal school curriculum.
Applicants must write a short, 200-word essay on why they plan to enroll in an enrichment program and must provide a teacher or guidance counselor recommendation.
Scholarship requests should not exceed $600.
The family of Dr. Ratana Ratanawongsa, a former pathologist at St. Francis and Olean General Hospital, wish to provide financial aid educational opportunities to students prior to entering college.
Over the years the fund has provided over $3,000 in scholarships to students attending special leadership programs, students enrolling scientific research programs and more.
Questions about the application can be directed to CRCF Scholarship and Database Manager Tricia Oakley at tricia@cattfoundation.org or (716) 701-4016.
Donations can be made to the Ratana Ratanawongsa scholarship fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.