WARREN — Rep. Kathy L. Rapp, R-Warren, announced new grant funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is coming to the 65th Legislative District to support construction and maintenance of snowmobile trails and facilities.
Tri-County Snowblazers Inc. has been awarded $115,000 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 90 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie, Warren and Crawford counties.
McKean Area Snowmobile Club Inc. was awarded $11,000 to do the same over 162 miles of snowmobile trails.
“The people of the Warren and Crawford counties don’t sit inside all winter,” Rapp said. “Several of them bundle up and hit one of the many snowmobile trails criss-crossing the 65th Legislative District. I’m glad to see these businesses are getting some help to build and maintain the trails needed for this fun way to get out and enjoy nature.”
This funding comes from the ATV Management Restricted Account and Snowmobile Management Restricted Account. Proposed snowmobile and ATV related projects eligible for DCNR grants include planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction, and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.