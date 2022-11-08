Fourmile Area MAP

The darkened area is the Fourmile Project area.

 Photo provided

The USDA Forest Service announced Monday that Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield signed the decision for the Fourmile Project.

The decision authorizes several management actions in the Fourmile Project Area — a 45,647-acre area located in the Bradford Ranger District in Mead, Sheffield and Glade Townships and Clarendon Borough in Warren County, and Hamilton Township in McKean County.

