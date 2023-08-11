Darian Ramdin waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges including homicide by vehicle while DUI from the July 16 crash that claimed the life of Wallace Easton.
Ramdin, 19, of 168 Congress St., remains incarcerated in McKean County Jail on $350,000 bail on 24 counts from the crash — homicide by vehicle while DUI, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, second-degree felonies; DUI — general impairment, DUI — schedule 1 drug, and DUI — metabolite, all misdemeanors; homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and fleeing from police, all third-degree felonies; involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; two counts of recklessly endangering another person, second-degree misdemeanors; and numerous traffic summaries.
He is represented by Public Defender Phil Clabaugh.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 16, a vehicle driven by Ramdin, with Easton, 21, and a 17-year-old female as passengers, was stopped by state police at the Crosby at East Main Street and Derrick Road. He was uncooperative with police, then drove away, leading police on a brief chase on East Main Street before he lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a tree and utility pole. All three people in the vehicle were injured, and Easton and the juvenile were flown from the scene for medical treatment.
Easton died several days later from injuries suffered in the crash. The juvenile female, who told police she was Ramdin’s girlfriend, suffered a broken collarbone as a result of the crash, according to the criminal complaint. She told police Ramdin had fled from police because he was “out on bond,” the complaint stated.
Ramdin’s blood alcohol content was .096 percent; the legal limit is .08 percent. Tests also showed THC in his system.
At the time of the crash, he was out on $500 unsecured bail for a prior case from the City of Bradford. In that case he is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He is represented by Assistant Public Defender Tatiana Elena Malys. A bail modification hearing in that case is scheduled for Aug. 24 in McKean County Court.
On Wednesday, in yet another case, he pleaded guilty in the courtroom of District Judge Dom Cercone to charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and the purchase of alcohol by a minor. He was ordered to pay fines and costs. In that case, he is represented by Clabaugh.