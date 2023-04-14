STRASBURG — Now and only through May 14, the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is offering a specially-designed tour of the Norfolk & Western class J locomotive No. 611.
Discover the history of N&W No. 611, including how and why this beautiful engine was saved, an in-depth look at its restoration to operating condition, the impact it has on the railroading community and how N&W No. 611 has become an ambassador of steam, in partnership with various railroad museums and tourist railroads.
The 90-minute tour also includes a tour of the Museum restoration shop and is offered Wednesday through Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and is limited to 12 people ages 12 and over. The cost per person per tour is $25, in addition to the regular Museum admission.
Call ahead, (717) 687-8628, ext 3004, to book tickets for the N&W No. 611 tour or purchase them at the admissions desk. Tour goers are advised to wear safe shoes and otherwise dress accordingly for the outdoor train yard and restoration shop.
Norfolk & Western No. 611 is currently on exhibit at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania until May 14 in collaboration with the Virginia Museum of Transportation.
The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is home to a world-class collection of about 100 historic locomotives and railroad cars, a vast research library and archives, a working restoration shop, an immersive education center and programs, a Museum store and special events and exhibits.
A Smithsonian Affiliate, the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is one of 24 historic sites and museums administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission as part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History, with the active support of the nonprofit Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.
For more information, call (717) 687-8628 or visit RRMuseumPA.org.