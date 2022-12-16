HARRISBURG — State Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brockway, announced state Rail Freight Assistance Program grant funding has been awarded for several projects within the 25th Senatorial District.
“The investment in rail freight infrastructure is focused on preserving essential rail freight service where economically feasible, as well as preserving or stimulating economic development through the generation of new or expanded rail freight service,” said Dush.
Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad LLC (Cameron County) was awarded a $1.4 million grant for its Buffalo Line Rehabilitation project, which seeks to rehabilitate approximately 23 miles of track with ties and track surfacing.
A $2.6 million grant for Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad, Inc.’s Power Switch Reliability Project was approved. The project, part of which is inside the 25th District, will rehabilitate approximately 20 miles of track with new ties and upgrade radio control switches including in the counties of Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson and McKean.