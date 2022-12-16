HARRISBURG — State Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brockway, announced state Rail Freight Assistance Program grant funding has been awarded for several projects within the 25th Senatorial District.

“The investment in rail freight infrastructure is focused on preserving essential rail freight service where economically feasible, as well as preserving or stimulating economic development through the generation of new or expanded rail freight service,” said Dush.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos