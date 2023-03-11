Quilt for Charity

During the dreary pandemic days Linda Eberl worked diligently on this quilt, and many others — finishing them to donate to charity.

 Photo provided

WARREN — The Quilters’ Night Out Quilt Guild will host their annual Spring Quilt Show, entitled “Color the World with Quilts,” on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 at the Allegheny Community Center, 42 Clark St.

Admission to either show is $5: Students are free. “Color the World with Quilts,” will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 and then from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. At each event there will be various vendors, raffles and special exhibits.

