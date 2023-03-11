WARREN — The Quilters’ Night Out Quilt Guild will host their annual Spring Quilt Show, entitled “Color the World with Quilts,” on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 at the Allegheny Community Center, 42 Clark St.
Admission to either show is $5: Students are free. “Color the World with Quilts,” will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 and then from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. At each event there will be various vendors, raffles and special exhibits.
For those individuals who are unsure of where the Allegheny Community Center, TWAC Building, it can be located behind the McDonald’s and Tops Market.
The Quilters’ Guild was formed in 1990 when a group of approximately ten women came together to share their common interest in the art of quilting. Since 1990, the Guild has grown to over 60 members.
Although there are many purposes for the monthly meeting of the Guild, one of their main purposes is to engage in community service. The Spring Quilt Show is just one of the many projects the Guild participates in annually in order to help and provide outreach to the community.
“We’re a group that meets once a month to promote the art of quilting,” Priscilla Powley explained during an interview with the Warren Times Observer. “We do a lot of community service.”