RIDGWAY — Matthew G. Quesenberry Sr. announces his intent to seek re-election as a Democratic candidate for Elk County commissioner.
Currently in his second term as commissioner, Quesenberry said he has worked to always protect the best interest of the taxpayers of Elk County.
In 2020, the only incumbent commissioner, Quesenberry worked collaboratively with newly elected commissioners to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming together as a team, Quesenberry and co-commissioners established programs necessary to administer millions of federal dollars to combat the effects of the pandemic, support emergency providers, and assist small businesses and non-profits. This work continues as Quesenberry and fellow commissioners target accomplishing additional goals with the balance of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Serving on both the Cameron Elk Mental Health Board and as Chair of the Elk County Prison Board, Quesenberry has supported efforts to properly treat incarcerated mentally ill individuals, with the goal to reduce repeated encounters with the criminal justice system and thereby reduce overall costs.
Also, he has been involved with Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services (ADAS) to identify targeted approaches to combat the current opioid epidemic using opioid recovery funds received by Elk County through the National Opioid Settlement.
Additionally, he serves as a member of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) Broadband Task Force and assists with the statewide broadband planning process. This work, along with a recently completed broadband strategic plan for Elk County, allowed him, along with his co-commissioners, clear direction to expand high-speed broadband access for Elk County.
Currently Quesenberry serves as the Vice Chair of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission (North Central) Executive Committee, director on the Johnsonburg Community Trust, a director on the St. Marys Ambulance Association Board, and as the Vice Chairman of the St. Marys Planning Commission.
Quesenberry further educated himself as County Commissioner by completing CCAP’s Academy for Excellence in County Government graduating Nov. 2018, and is now Chair of CCAP’s Energy, Environment, and Land Use Committee, and holds a seat on the CCAP Board of Directors.
His professional career started as a Correctional Officer at the Elk County Prison in 1994 before accepting a position as the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coordinator in the Elk County Planning Department. This position allowed him to work with individuals and community groups across nine townships, two boroughs, and one city in Elk County.
He and his wife Molly (Aunkst) live in St. Marys. They have raised one son, Matthew, and two daughters, Madison and Megan. He and his family are members of Queen of the World Church. He and Molly are avid runners and members of the Elk County Striders Running Club.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Pennsylvania State University and an Associate of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Harford Community College in Bel Air, Md.
While much has been accomplished, Quesenberry realizes that it will continue to take a team effort to identify and solve the many challenges faced by Elk County residents. As a reminder, he will be circulating nominating petitions beginning Tuesday, Feb. 14. He is humbly asking for support in the May 16 primary election to continue using his experience, work ethic, and communication skills to keep Elk County a strong and vibrant home for citizens and a welcoming destination for visitors.