Cameron County individuals have been invited to smash their pumpkins on Saturday so they may be composted and gifted to local farms — to feed to animals such as goats.

EMPORIUM — Cameron County has come up with an entertaining, fun and environmentally friendly way to dispose of all the Halloween pumpkins left over from Monday’s holiday.

Cameron County residents are invited to bring their pumpkins to downtown Emporium between 2 and 3 p.m. this Saturday to smash pumpkins for free, the pumpkins will then be used for compost or given to the goats at Little Red Barn Farm as a sweet treat.

