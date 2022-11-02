EMPORIUM — Cameron County has come up with an entertaining, fun and environmentally friendly way to dispose of all the Halloween pumpkins left over from Monday’s holiday.
Cameron County residents are invited to bring their pumpkins to downtown Emporium between 2 and 3 p.m. this Saturday to smash pumpkins for free, the pumpkins will then be used for compost or given to the goats at Little Red Barn Farm as a sweet treat.
Individuals who bring their pumpkins are invited to ride in the Smoker Logging truck to smash their pumpkins, or they can simply hand their pumpkins over, stand back and enjoy watching them be smashed by the machine.
Pumpkins that are thrown in the garbage will eventually break down in unnatural landfill conditions, with little to no oxygen, and produce methane gas. Methane gas, in excess, can cause adverse effects. Cutting methane emissions is the fastest opportunity available to immediately slow the rate of global warming, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.
Individuals are asked to make sure their pumpkins are free of any unnatural materials, such as left over candles, etc. There will be different locations available to place painted pumpkins, whole pumpkins and pumpkins which have been de-seeded.