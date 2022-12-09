HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) voted Thursday to investigate a rate increase request filed by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel), which provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 214,000 customers in northwest Pennsylvania.
The Commission voted 5-0 to investigate the request, which was filed on Oct. 28, 2022.
The changes proposed by National Fuel would produce an annual overall revenue increase of approximately $28.1 million (9.2%). National Fuel is also proposing a three-year Energy Efficiency pilot program that would recover an additional $1.2 million from residential customers annually. The program would offer residential customers rebate incentives to install high-efficiency space heating appliances in place of standard equipment.
National Fuel’s proposals would result in the total monthly bill for a residential customer, using 84 ccf per month, increasing from $99.93 to $109.67 (about 9.7%). In its filing, National Fuel is also proposing increasing its monthly residential customer charge from $12 to $18.
Thursday’s action by the Commission suspends the rate increase request for up to seven months and the case will now be assigned to the PUC’s Office of Administrative Law Judge for an investigation and recommended decision. More information on the ratemaking process is available on the Commission’s website, at https://www.puc.pa.gov/.
A final decision by the Commission on this rate increase request is due by July 27, 2023.