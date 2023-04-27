HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Sustainable Energy Board, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, will hold its annual meeting at 11 a.m. on April 28, in the Forest Room of the Commonwealth Keystone Building in Harrisburg.
The meeting will provide updates from the regional Sustainable Energy Funds (SEFs) and update Commonwealth agencies and other interested groups on the funds’ activities. Some of the projects being discussed at the meeting will include the following:
The Metropolitan-Edison Co. and Pennsylvania Electric Co. SEF will discuss 2022 grant approvals for energy efficiency and solar projects, in addition to outlining priorities for 2023.
The Sustainable Development Fund will review its activity in 2022 and provide a look forward into plans for 2023.
The Sustainable Energy Fund will provide a review of building capabilities and increased leverage by execution through third parties.
The West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund will provide a summary of funding activities during the last 12 months and planned future activities, and showcase recent funding commitments, completion of Passive House “EnerPHit-certified” building in Kane and planned activities in 2023.
The Board was originally established by the Commission in 1999 to provide oversight, guidance and technical assistance to the regional sustainable energy boards that fund projects such as wind farms, solar power systems, smart thermostat programs and the construction of buildings using energy efficient technologies.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission balances the needs of consumers and utilities; ensures safe and reliable utility service at reasonable rates; protects the public interest; educates consumers to make independent and informed utility choices; furthers economic development; and fosters new technologies and competitive markets in an environmentally sound manner.