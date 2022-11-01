HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) joined with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) to mark the start of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for the 2022-23 winter heating season. This year’s LIHEAP season opens today.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program administered by DHS that provides assistance for home heating bills so Pennsylvanians with low incomes can stay warm and safe during the winter months. Assistance is available for renters and homeowners. The LIHEAP application period for both cash and crisis grants is open from Nov. 1 to April 28, 2023.

