HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) joined with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) to mark the start of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for the 2022-23 winter heating season. This year’s LIHEAP season opens today.
LIHEAP is a federally funded program administered by DHS that provides assistance for home heating bills so Pennsylvanians with low incomes can stay warm and safe during the winter months. Assistance is available for renters and homeowners. The LIHEAP application period for both cash and crisis grants is open from Nov. 1 to April 28, 2023.
The PUC also encouraged consumers to #CallUtilitiesNow to explore a wide variety of utility assistance programs and other affordability options to help manage energy use and keep utility bills affordable during the coming winter.
“Working together, LIHEAP and various PUC-required utility assistance programs help hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania households stay connected, safe and warm,” said PUC Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille. “We strongly encourage families to apply for LIHEAP and #CallUtilitiesNow to explore all the available options.”
LIHEAP is distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider in the form of a grant, so the individual or households do not have to repay assistance. While last season’s LIHEAP benefits were supplemented by additional American Rescue Plan dollars, this season’s benefits will return to more traditional amounts. The minimum LIHEAP cash grant is $300 and the maximum cash grant is $1,000. Those who need the LIHEAP crisis grant — the benefit for people who meet the poverty limits and are in jeopardy of having their heating utility service terminated, have already had their heating utility service terminated, or who are out of or have less than two weeks’ worth of deliverable fuel, such as fuel oil, propane, coal or wood — will be eligible for a maximum of $1,000.
During the 2021-2022 LIHEAP season, statewide, 112,029 households received $73,027,268 in LIHEAP Crisis benefits, and these households received an average payment of $596.
The income limit for the program is 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Limit. For an individual, that is a gross income of $20,385 per year, and for a family of four, that is a gross income of $41,625 per year. Pennsylvanians do not need to know their own eligibility in order to apply for these programs. Those who have applied and were denied previously but have experienced a change in circumstances can reapply.
PUC Chair Dutrieuille was joined Monday by the Commission’s two newest members – Vice Chairman Stephen M. DeFrank and Commissioner Kathryn L. Zerfuss. Together, the PUC commissioners emphasized that direct conversations between customers and utilities are the best “first step” for any Pennsylvania household or business struggling with utility bills.
“#CallUtilitiesNow is the best way to identify what help may be available to you, your family and your business,” noted DeFrank. “Also, be sure to call all your utilities: electric, natural gas, water, wastewater and telecommunications because each may have different programs or resources available.”
Utilities understand the assistance programs available in their communities for income-qualified consumers — including utility-run Customer Assistance programs, national programs like LIHEAP, and various hardship fund programs operated by utilities and non-profit organizations.
The PUC encourages consumers to contact their utilities for more information about various utility-operated Customer Assistance programs (CAPs) that may be available, in addition to LIHEAP assistance. According to the PUC’s latest data, utilities across Pennsylvania spent approximately $459 million on universal service programs, not counting LIHEAP.
“Customer Assistance programs have a significant impact across Pennsylvania,” said Zerfuss. “Collectively, these utility programs reach over 317,000 electric customers and approximately 181,000 natural gas customers, reducing monthly energy bills; promoting weatherization; reducing energy consumption; and keeping people connected and safe.”
Utilities can help enroll consumers in assistance programs, guide them to other available resources and discuss new payment plan options to address overdue balances and help consumers move forward.
Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP and other public assistance programs online at www.compass.state.pa.us or by phone at 1 (866) 550-4355. On-site County Assistance Office (CAO) services are available if clients cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at 1 (877) 395-8930.