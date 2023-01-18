RIDGWAY — New born lambs smell just like new born puppies, and who doesn’t love a newborn puppy? For the next couple of weeks only, Big Maple Family Farm, north of Ridgway, will open their farm to the public for “lamb snuggling.” Grandparents, Parents, and Aunts and Uncles are encouraged to bring a youngster to the farm for a half-hour of lamb snuggling. The youngsters might even be able to watch bottle feeding of the lambs, as well. And do not worry, adults can snuggle the lambs, too, if they wish.
Lamb snuggling occurs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Interested individuals must register in advance so the farm has a spot reserved for you to cuddle your lamb.