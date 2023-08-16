RIDGWAY – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a job fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Elk County Maintenance Office, 32 St. Leo Ave.
During the job fair, PennDOT staff will be on hand to answer applicants’ questions about the opportunities available, help applicants submit online applications and, for select positions, conduct driver’s skills tests and on-the-spot interviews.
Prospective employees are encouraged to bring their résumé. Available permanent and temporary positions include transportation equipment operator A and radio dispatcher.
Because there may be on-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers for select positions, bring two forms of identification.
To learn more about additional jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.