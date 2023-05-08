DUKE CENTER — The students in the Future Farmers of America at Otto-Eldred High School invite the public to attend the 2023 Otto-Eldred ExtravAGanza at the high school located on Sweitzer Drive starting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.
Brandon Witmer, agricultural science teacher and FFA advisor, explained that the students built a commercial greenhouse last year and this year will be conducting their first plant sale.
“This is their first-ever plant sale. We have been teaching 21st century skills and the students have been growing all the plants and following a business model to get this going. It’s not just one or two of the students, it is the whole group, they all have their hands in it,” Witmer said.
Some have been growing the vegetables, others have focused on the flowers. A few students arranged the baskets that are up for sale on Tuesday.
“They are really learning what a commercial greenhouse looks like,” added Witmer. He said that there have been a few challenges that folks will probably notice on Tuesday, but stated this is the students’ first year, and he thinks that they have done a great job so far.
“The students will be running the show on Tuesday as well. They will be conducting the sales, moving the plants, and speaking with customers,” said Witmer. “They are still working.”
The plant sale will wrap up for the day by 5:15 p.m. But while the plant sale is going on, the doors to the school will open at 4:30 p.m. for the Agriculture Open House.
Witmer hopes that the public will come and look at all the projects that are on display that the FFA students have been doing all year. As an added bonus, the students also run a soap and candle store inside the school. Their products will be for sale during the open house.
Everything will promptly close at 5:15 p.m. so that the Agriculture Awards Ceremony can begin on time at 5:30 p.m.
“The award ceremony will be a big deal,” said Witmer. “The kids have worked hard all year. And on Tuesday, a representative from Senator Dush’s office, Rep. Martin Causer, and a couple of the Pennsylvania State FFA officers will be here to present our students with awards.”
In April, Rep. Glenn Thompson visited and said, “These students are the next generation of agriculture and I was so impressed with their knowledge and passion. Our farming future is in good hands!” to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Witmer added that a second plant sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. if supplies last. Watch the Facebook page for updates. All proceeds from the sale will go toward the FFA chapter and to support next year’s plant sale. https://www.facebook.com/OttoEldredFFA