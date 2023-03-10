HARRISBURG — The governor’s proposed budget may provide a boost to a bill working its way through the Senate that would fund public defender offices and bring the state into compliance with constitutional mandates.

The current version of Senate Bill 371 — sponsored by Sens. Lisa Baker, R-Dallas, and Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia — would establish an Indigent Defense Advisory Committee to determine county standards and a grant program to fund services. Both would fall under the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social