MONTOURSVILLE — The Pennsylvania State Police will be sponsoring a child passenger safety seat checkpoint during the week of Monday, November 14 thru Sunday, November
27.
The goal of the campaign is to increase safety belt and child safety seat use rates
throughout the Commonwealth. These checks will be held throughout Troop F area.
Regionally, the Emporium and Coudersport barracks will each hold checkpoints.
In Emporium, anyone who would like to make an appointment can call PSP Emporium at 814-486-3321. The following dates are scheduled for those who can make it. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, both at the Emporium barracks.
In Coudersport, anyone who would like to make an appointment can call PSP Coudersport at 814-274-8690. From 8 a.m. until noon, on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Hall located at 122 East 2nd St., Coudersport, safety seats will be checked.
Please bring your child safety seat, vehicle manual, and child safety seat instructions. The check should take approximately 30 minutes per seat. If you need directions to the checkpoint or can not make the date and would like a seat checked, please call your local PSP Barracks to schedule an appointment with a certified technician.
