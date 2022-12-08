HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) promoted 38 members to the rank of sergeant and 121 members to the rank of corporal during a ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County on Wednesday, Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced. Two Bureau of Liquor Enforcement employees were also promoted to enforcement officer 3 during the ceremony. The following promotions are from The Era’s coverage area.
Newly Promoted Sergeants:
Adam S. Kirk, of Williamsport, Lycoming County, has been promoted to sergeant and assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run. Sergeant Kirk enlisted in the state police in 2006 and was promoted to corporal in 2018.
Newly Promoted Corporals:
Michael J. Flook, of Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County, has been promoted to corporal and assigned to Troop F, Emporium. Corporal Flook enlisted in the state police in 2007.
Daniel M. Henry, of DuBois, Clearfield County, has been promoted to corporal and assigned to Troop C, DuBois. Corporal Henry enlisted in the state police in 2016.
Ryan J. Maggs, of Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County, has been promoted to corporal and assigned to Troop F, Emporium. Corporal Maggs enlisted in the state police in 2014.
Andrew S. Mills, of Houtzdale, Clearfield County, has been promoted to corporal and assigned to Troop C, DuBois. Corporal Mills enlisted in the state police in 2014.
Nathan S. Owens, of Morrisdale, Clearfield County, has been promoted to corporal and assigned to Troop C, Ridgway. Corporal Owens enlisted in the state police in 2009.
Ryan J. Salas, of Mansfield, Tioga County, has been promoted to corporal and assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run. Corporal Salas enlisted in the state police in September 2012.
Robert J. Southern Jr., of Houtzdale, Clearfield County, has been promoted to corporal and assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run. Corporal Southern enlisted in the state police in 2005.
Dennis W. Twigg, of Philipsburg, Centre County, has been promoted to corporal and assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run. Corporal Twigg enlisted in the state police in 2014.
Nicholas G. Wissinger, of Allport, Clearfield County, has been promoted to corporal and assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run. Corporal Wissinger enlisted in the state police in 2016.
Kyle R. Witmer, of Watsontown, Northumberland County, has been promoted to corporal and assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run. Corporal Witmer enlisted in the state police in 2016.