“You all have something to be proud of, and we are blessed to be part of it all and call Bradford our home:” Those were the closing sentiments from the 2022 campaign.
Co-chairs Devon and Jeff Kloss proudly announced recently that the “Rise to the Challenge” appeal has met its annual campaign goals for all three service areas: Bradford at $300,000; Port Allegany at $18,000; and Smethport at $10,000.
“At first glance, it may be easy to point out the problems in our community and focus on why one would not want to live here. But, a deeper examination of Bradford would reveal a society driven by the need to help others in any way it can. For example, the generosity shown during this year’s United Way campaign drive. Especially now, when many people are struggling financially, this community made it possible for the United Way to reach its campaign goal.
While there are still things we would like to improve in Bradford, this community should be
proud of all the significant accomplishments that have been achieved by working together. I am
grateful to work, live and be a part of this beautiful community,” said Kloss.
Kloss echoed these feelings of pride, adding, “It was a pleasure working with the United Way this campaign season. Executive Director Sarah Lonzi and all board members were easy to work alongside, and open to new fundraising ideas. From the soup luncheon to the Great American Trailer Park Musical. It is very humbling to see how much this community gives. Thank you to all that made this campaign a success. This is what makes the United Way so important, giving is spread to all that are eligible for funding. The impact is BIG”.
With the money raised during the 2022 campaign, the local United Way office will – on a monthly basis — be able to fund 25 local organizations, supporting 33 programs and services that applied for funding from the RFP process in the winter of 2022. Those agencies include: A
Partnership in Housing, Inc., Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, Bradford Area Public Library, Bradford Ecumenical Home, Bradford Hospital Foundation – Meals on Wheels, CARE for Children, CASA of McKean County; Catholic Charities, Destinations Bradford, Duke Center Methodist Church Food Pantry, Evergreen Elm, Friendship Table, Futures Rehabilitation Center, Hamlin Memorial Library, Greater Bradford Senior Activity Center; Growing With Grace Christian Preschool, Port Allegany Fire Department, Port Allegany Recreation Authority, Smethport Recreation Center, S.W. Smith Memorial Library, The Learning Center, The Salvation Army, YMCA of the Twin Tiers – Bradford Branch and YWCA Bradford.
Additionally, there will be funding available to organizations through quarterly allocations from the Community Impact stream.
On behalf of the United Way’s Board of Directors, President Heidi Scrivo offered appreciation to all those who were part of the 2022 campaign and the importance of the UWBA in our community.
“The Board of Directors is grateful to see our community continue to show dedicated support to the United Way. We are thrilled to have met our goal for the 2022 campaign. United Way funding is important in our community because it provides gap funding to important organizations in our area. Gap funding is providing funds for important program areas that do not have other funding sources available”.
Executive Director Sarah Lonzi said there were many highlights to the campaign, especially appreciation for the support of several new donors and increased giving by past donors. An extra special thank you is extended to American Refining Group, Zippo Manufacturing, The Blaisdell Foundation and The Lodge at Glendorn who rallied behind our efforts in the end to provide the final needed support that helped us attain our goal since COVID impacted the economy globally in 2020.
For more information on the local United Way, contact the office or visit www.uwbanews.org.