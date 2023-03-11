Raised money

The United Way thermometer donation are on display, showcasing that each of the three service areas met their annual campaign challenges.

 Photo provided

“You all have something to be proud of, and we are blessed to be part of it all and call Bradford our home:” Those were the closing sentiments from the 2022 campaign.

Co-chairs Devon and Jeff Kloss proudly announced recently that the “Rise to the Challenge” appeal has met its annual campaign goals for all three service areas: Bradford at $300,000; Port Allegany at $18,000; and Smethport at $10,000.

