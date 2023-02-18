Applications for the 2022 Property Tax/Rent Rebate program are now available, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, is reminding area residents that free assistance is available through his local offices as well as an ongoing series of Property Tax/Rent Rebate clinics in several communities.

“We’ve had a great turnout during this first week of clinics, and people are really appreciative of the assistance with getting these much-needed rebates,” Causer said.

