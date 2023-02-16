Applications for the 2022 Property Tax/Rent Rebate program are now available, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, is reminding area residents that free assistance is available through his local offices as well as an ongoing series of Property Tax/Rent Rebate clinics in several communities.
“We’ve had a great turnout during this first week of clinics, and people are really appreciative of the assistance with getting these much-needed rebates,” Causer said.
Next week’s schedule is as follows:
- Mount Jewett Senior Center, 8 E. Main St., Mt. Jewett – 12:30-2:30 p.m.
- Oswayo Valley Senior Center, 128 Lyons St., Shinglehouse – 9 a.m. to noon.
- Emporium Senior Center, 105 E. Fourth St., Emporium – 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Appointments preferred. Call 814-486-3707.)
- Port Allegany Senior Center, 216 N. Main St., Port Allegany – noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Coudersport Senior Center, 165 Route 6 West, Coudersport – 1-3 p.m.
Additional clinics are scheduled in Bradford on Feb. 27 and Austin on March 1. Details are available at www.RepCauser.com.
The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.
The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Revenue Department automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.
The deadline to apply for a rebate is June 30. Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law. Additional information, as well as claim forms and a link to apply online, are available at www.revenue.pa.gov.