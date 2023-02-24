Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, is reminding area senior citizens and people with disabilities that the last two Property Tax/Rent Rebate clinics are coming up next week in Bradford and Austin. Assistance with applying for the program is available at no charge and no appointment is necessary.
“We are always happy to help area residents apply for this valuable rebate,” Causer said. “Anyone who has not been able to attend a clinic is welcome to stop by our offices in Bradford, Coudersport or Kane for assistance at no charge.”
The final two clinics are scheduled as follows:
Bradford Senior Center, 60 Campus Drive, Bradford – 9:30-11 a.m.
Austin Borough Building, 21 Turner St., Austin – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.
The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Revenue Department automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.
The deadline to apply for a rebate is June 30. Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law. Additional information, as well as claim forms and a link to apply online, are available at www.revenue.pa.gov.