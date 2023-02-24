Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, is reminding area senior citizens and people with disabilities that the last two Property Tax/Rent Rebate clinics are coming up next week in Bradford and Austin. Assistance with applying for the program is available at no charge and no appointment is necessary.

“We are always happy to help area residents apply for this valuable rebate,” Causer said. “Anyone who has not been able to attend a clinic is welcome to stop by our offices in Bradford, Coudersport or Kane for assistance at no charge.”

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos