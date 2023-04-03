The focus is on Water Safety for the Week of the Young Child and the month of April. The Week of the Young Child is an annual event celebrating early learning, young children, their teachers, and families.
Safe Kids McKean County Partnership will also feature Water Safety and other safety programs in a booth at Kids Fest, Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bradford YMCA.
Safe Kids Pennsylvania-McKean County Partner is collaborating with CARE for Children, Head Start, and the Intermediate Unit 9 to distribute water safety information to program participants ages five and under. The packet includes a water safety magnet, coloring sheet and parent information.
The parent education included in the packets reminds parents to watch kids when they are in or around water, without being distracted; empty tubs, buckets, containers and kids’ pools immediately after use; close lids and doors; install fences around home pools; and learn CPR and basic water rescue skills.
CARE for Children has added a temperature safe duck, which helps to ensure a comfortable temperature and prevents scalding, to the water safety packets for children who receive Early Intervention Services and/or attend the toddler developmental playgroup at CARE.
According to Safe Kids Worldwide, drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death among children between 1 and 4 years old and it’s the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children 19 and under. Children less than a year old are more likely to drown at home in the bathtub or a bucket.