It is that time of year again — and no, I am not referring to National Pick Strawberries Day on Saturday. It is time for the first Bradford Farmers’ Market of the season — bringing the fresh produce, products and home goods to one location for easy perusal and purchase.
Bradford’s Community Farmers’ Market will kick off their season beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot, by Sheetz, in the Bradford Mall. The farmers’ market in Bradford will continue from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. each Saturday in the same location until, and including, Saturday, Oct. 14.
To celebrate the first market of the season, Greg Gee from Blueberry Farm will be in attendance with fresh produce, as available, as well as plants for sale. In addition, Ben Grice will be present with a vast selection of lettuce grown within his hydroponic greenhouse. Becky and Susan will also return with their popular baked goods.
Besides produce and baked goods, the Bradford Farmers’ Market will also have vendors selling handmade crafts and other items. For instance, a local pastor will be at Saturday’s market with his handmade birdhouses.
Other items available at Saturday’s market will include: pickles and jam; fresh honey; hanging plants; possibly leather works; and many more odds and ends. Folks will have to stop down to see the menagerie of items for sale on Saturday.
For those interested in becoming a vendor at Bradford’s Farmers’ Market, for questions or more information call Geri at (814) 688-0545.