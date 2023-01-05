Liquor prices

The price of many bottles of liquor will go up 4% later this month, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced.

 PennLive/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — The new year is proving it’s hard to get away from price increases in Pennsylvania.

Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike are going up. The gas tax went up. Higher prices for groceries certainly don’t help. It’s enough to drive you to drink — oh, and by the way, those prices are going up too.

