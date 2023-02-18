KANE — What is the connection between George Washington and Thomas L. Kane’s family? Dick Bly, chairman of the Kane Historic Preservation Society, said, “The secret will be revealed Wednesday evening at the Kane Chapel when George Washington visits.”
Dale Fellows is the professional re-enactor who will perform “An Evening with President George Washington” at the Kane Memorial Chapel, 30 Chestnut Street in Kane, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22. Bly explained, “Denny Driscoll, board member of Kane’s Historic Preservation Society, will share the connection through several artifacts that are part of the historical collection.” One of the incredible artifacts dates back to 1775 when Washington became the Commander of the Continental Army. These artifacts will be on display at the chapel during the performance.