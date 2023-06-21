A Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Collection Day will be held on Wednesday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 219 Edison Bates Drive in Port Allegany. Pre-registration is required for this event.
To register, go to https://nobleenviro.com/e-waste-and-hhw/ then choose the event listing under McKean County and follow the steps to reserve a time slot. Preregistration can also be done by calling (412) 567-6566.
Nearly any chemical found under the sink of a home or in a garage will be accepted. For instance: Paint and workshop products, automotive products, cleaning products, lawn and garden products, pesticides, every type of battery, every type of light bulb/tube, flammables, and pool chemicals.
Electronics and freon such as TVs, computers, printers, phones, window air conditioning units, dehumidifiers, mini fridges, microwaves, laptops, gaming devices, and any other electronic device with a cord, screen or circuit board.
The collection price is per pound, with payment due the day of the event once all items are accounted for and weighed. Per pound rates are as follows:
- Freon, $0.37 / lb.
- Television and monitors, $0.70/lb.
- All other electronics, $0.48/lb.
- Paints and stains, $0.85 lb.
- Bulbs and batteries, $0.95/lb.
- Chemicals, $1.15/lb.
- Propane cylinders (all sizes), $7.50/lb.
For additional information contact the McKean County Conservation District at (814) 887-4001. There are limited time slots for this event which will be filled on a first registered, first served basis. Arrive no more than 10 minutes before appointment time to avoid traffic congestion.