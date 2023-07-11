COUDERSPORT — The Arboretum Association in collaboration with Potter County Human Services (PCHS) Area Agency on Aging have planned a Senior Expo for Potter County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Coudersport Arboretum, 201 S. West St.
Stroll through the beautiful memorial gardens, along the Honor Walk and Veteran’s Honor Wall. Visit the vendor tables displaying services and programs that assist older adults. Relax and enjoy the day! Sign up for Door Prizes! Lunch is sponsored by Rep. Martin Causer! There are plenty of Memorial Benches throughout the Arboretum.
Vendors will include: PCHS Area Agency on Aging; Senior Centers Silver Maples; UPMC Senior Communities UPMC for Life; Ombudsman Program AARP; Funeral Homes (3) Veteran’s Services; Concern Professional Services A Way Out; Volunteers That Care Sweden Valley Manor; M & T Insurance Assoc. PCHS Drug and Alcohol Program; and Rep. Martin Causer’s Office. More vendors are anticipated.
Depending on the weather, a rain day has been scheduled for Aug. 1.
Sponsored by the Arboretum Association in collaboration with PCHS Area Agency on Aging. Disclaimer — The Arboretum Association, Coudersport Borough and PCHS Area Agency on Aging, do not endorse any of the vendor set-ups.