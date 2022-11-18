COUDERSPORT — The Potter County Artisan Co-op in Coudersport will be hosting a Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, during the Annual Christmas in a Small Town in Coudersport.

The center is decorated with a Christmas theme, and several artists have Christmas decorations for sale, which can be seen throughout the gallery. There will be a variety of affordable art, free coffee, hot chocolate and cookies, kids’ crafts, and the opportunity to meet some of the artists. Volunteers That Care will be selling raffle tickets.

