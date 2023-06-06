HARRISBURG – A report from state Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor on Monday showed that Port Allegany Borough’s municipal pension plan is distressed.
Port Allegany Borough Council President Andrew Johnson, reached by phone Monday afternoon, said he hadn’t seen the report, but the council knows the plan is underfunded and is working with their auditor to make sure they stay in a good position for employees when they are ready for retirement.
“The borough’s auditor has informed us that while we raise the pension (obligation) each year as required, and while the pension is underfunded at this point, we are still in a good position,” Johnson said. “We do reevaluate every year at budget time how much we want to contribute.”
Municipalities have been facing financial challenges meeting pension obligations while still providing necessary governmental services, an ongoing problem in Pennsylvania that was helped somewhat by a one-time influx of COVID funds.
The assets are $2,338,517, while the liabilities are $3,419,773, leading to a ratio of 68 and a score of 2. The plan is in moderate distress, according to the state.
According to DeFoor’s report, Port Allegany Borough’s is the only municipal pension plan in McKean County that is distressed.
Mount Jewett Borough’s pension plan appears to be in the best shape of any in the county, with assets of $538,376 and liabilities of $177,728, for a ratio of 303.
In Bradford City, the assets in the municipal pension plan are listed at $31,838,668; the liabilities at $31,778,223; the fund ratio is 100 and the score is zero.
In Bradford Township, the assets are listed at $6,640,890; the liabilities at $5,853,933; the fund ratio is 113 and the score is zero.
In Corydon Township, the assets are $599,944; the liabilities are $456,221; the ratio is 132 and the score is zero.
Foster Township’s pension plan has assets at $2,275,363; liabilities at $2,104,401; and a fund ratio of 108.
Kane Borough’s pension plan has $4,079,631 in assets; $3,642,025 in liabilities; and a ratio of 112.
Keating Township’s pension plan has $837,898 in assets and $878,879 in liabilities, with a ratio of 95.
Lafayette Township’s plan has assets of $652,422 and liabilities of $667,036, with a ratio of 98.
Liberty Township has a pension plan with $379,481 in assets, and $311,302 in liabilities, for a ratio of 122.
Smethport Borough’s pension plan is in good shape as well, with assets of $2,475,446 and liabilities of $1,591,046, for a ratio of 156.
Throughout the state, a total of 22% of municipal pension plans are in some state of distress, stated a report issued by DeFoor’s office.
“Municipal pension plans help us take care of the people who are taking care of us, like police officers, firefighters, and non-uniform employees who after a long stellar career want to retire,” DeFoor said. “It is our obligation to make sure these pension plans are in good enough shape so they can retire.”
DeFoor warned that municipalities are legally obligated to make their required contributions to their pension plans. If they do not, he said, the burden will fall to the taxpayers in the form of higher taxes or difficult choices in funding community projects and personnel.
Municipal pension plans are considered in some state of distress if they are less than 90 percent funded. Categories of distress include:
- Minimal distress- the municipal pension plan is funded 70-89%
- Moderate distress- the municipal pension plan is funded 50-69%
- Severe distress- the municipal pension plan is funded less than 50%
“The number of distressed pension plans has gone down since our last report in 2020 because of the one-time influx of COVID funds from the federal government,” DeFoor said. “Those COVID funds helped offset some of the cost for infrastructure projects and freed up monies that could be put into pension obligations.”
State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a two percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2022, the Department of the Auditor General distributed a total of $329 million in aid to 1,453 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.