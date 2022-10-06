PORT ALLEGANY — Tickets are on sale now for the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library’s 33rd annual dinner auction, and will not be available for long.

Check-in at Sammy’s Speakeasy, at the Star Hose Company #1 Fire Hall in Port Allegany, for music, games, dinner, drinks, and cheer at 4 p.m. Nov. 5. The event is back in-person this year, after two years of virtual auctions.

