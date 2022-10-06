PORT ALLEGANY — Tickets are on sale now for the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library’s 33rd annual dinner auction, and will not be available for long.
Check-in at Sammy’s Speakeasy, at the Star Hose Company #1 Fire Hall in Port Allegany, for music, games, dinner, drinks, and cheer at 4 p.m. Nov. 5. The event is back in-person this year, after two years of virtual auctions.
Library Director Mary Grace Collier-Kisler said she expects a big crowd this year since so many have had to stay home for so long.
“The theme is ‘1920s Speakeasy’ and the Auction Committee is encouraging guests to wear period costumes,” said Collier-Kisler. She added, there will be a photo booth with props to take a souvenir photo at the event, too.
Tickets are $40 for each adult and include appetizers, dinner by Eddie’s On Main, desserts, access to the silent and live auctions, and a coupon for one glass of beer or wine at the bar for those over 21 years of age.
Reserved seating is available as well, though there is plenty of room for all to have a good time. Reserve a table for 10 adults for $100 or a table for 16 adults for $150. First come, first serve seating is available to all ticket holders without a table reservation.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. for immediate access to the bucket and silent auction, as well as the games. Players must be at least 18 to participate in many of the games and some of the auctions.
“This year, there are cashless options for games, the bucket auction, and the bar, whereas in previous years only cash was accepted. Now, guests will have the options to use QR codes and payment links to participate at almost every activity,” said Collier-Kisler. “I think only our new game, ‘Golden Ticket,’ is the lone cash-only activity. I think the cashless option will appeal to more people.”
Enjoy live music by John Meade. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. and the live auction, hosted by professional auctioneer Dan Carter begins around 8 p.m.
Purchase tickets at the library, 201 East Maple Street, Port Allegany, or contact an Auction Committee member. Proceeds from the event benefit the library’s operating fund.
The Auction Committee is currently accepting donations of scratch-off lottery tickets, cash donations, gift cards and gift certificates, and other items such as travel packages, event tickets, signed sports memorabilia, trendy items for the home, themed gift baskets, handcrafted treasures, gift items for children or pets, outdoor sport adventures, however, no alcohol donations are needed for this fundraiser.
Auction item donations may be given directly to the library or to any Auction Committee member by Oct. 26. Items received after Oct. 26 may be saved for another library fundraiser at a later date.
The Auction Committee is made up of dedicated volunteers who love their library and value it as an asset of the community.
The library also has corporate and organizational sponsors that donate $500 or more to the Auction. Banners with the corporate and business sponsors’ logos and information hang in the library year-round as a testament to their generosity and support.
For more information call the library at (814)-642-9210.