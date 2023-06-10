PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany High School (PAHS) Class of 2023 held commencement exercises Friday, June 2 at PAHS.
The audience was welcomed by class president, Thea Peteruzzi. High school principal Marc Budd introduced the speakers with the theme TIME — with Madelynn Triplett who spoke on Tenacity; Shane Lawton who spoke on Individuality; Salutatorian Olivia Schott who spoke on Memories and Valedictorian Thea Petruzzi who spoke on Empathy.
Budd announced the following students who were then awarded their diplomas from PASD superintendent Gary Buchsen; Makayla Anne Alcorn, Samuel R. Andeano, Noah Kenneth Archer, Saige Louella Arthurs, Meryk Dequon Ault, Emily Rene Baumgarner, Toni Marie Bell, Seth Michael Benson, Valerie Christalle Bishop, Kaelyn Marie Bonawitz, Starlet Anastasia Bridenbaker, Alex James Bridges, Brielle Kellee Budd, Gavin T. Burgess, Riley Matthew Coleman, Jula Rose Conklin, Abel Damian Cortes, Charles Leon Craft, Chloe Mae Cramer, Aaron James Crawford, Levi Chritopher Culver, Elijah D. Davis, Lily Renee Duell, Aidan P. Emerick, Drew Jacob Evens, Isaac Michael Fessenden, Stanley Raymond Fox, Hunter J. Fryer, Aaron Michael Gamet, Sara Ann Gausman, Corbin Michael Hamilton, Adin Richard Henning, Kristopher Lee Herbert, Paige Nicole Herndon, Madlynn Jade Marie Hinchman, Maya Leigh Kephart, Alexander Joseph Knauer, Shane M. Lawton, Blaze M. Maben, Mckensey Rianne Mitchell, Christopher R. Molina, Blaine Michael Moses, Leigha Kellela Nelson, Jeannette Jolene Nichols, Allie Kay O’Shea, Sierria Marie Peters, Thea Carleen Petruzzi, Makenzie Skylor Pinchock, Camden Michael Prescott, Cayden M. Prescott, Kaden R. Price, Jacob James Michael Renner, Ashton C. Rethmel, Jett Aaron Ruding, Oliva Anne Schott, Dayton S. Sherwood, Seth M. Sherwood, Bryce william Skinner, Madeline Elizabeth Smith, Mikya Lyn Stake, Camerynn Rose Stambaugh, Evin Lynae Stauffer, Madelynn Grace Triplett, Braxx Lee Veilleux, Jake A. Vicic and Parker B. Yeager.
Music was provided by the Junior/Senior High School Bands under the direction of Brad Stewart.