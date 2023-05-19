PUNXSUTAWNEY — A West Mill Street, Port Allegany, fire Sunday evening has been ruled accidental by the state police fire marshal unit.
According to state police, the blaze started at 5:42 p.m. Sunday. Port Allegany’s Star Hose Company requested the assistance of the fire marshal unit to determine the origin and cause of the fire at the residence. Upon further investigation, it was determined the fire was caused by careless smoking and determined to be accidental in nature.
There was an estimated $300,000 in damage.
There were no injuries. The residents were a 76-year-old female and a 40-year-old female.
Star Hose Co. reported the building was a four-unit apartment complex. The fire was held to the area of origin.