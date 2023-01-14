PORT ALLEGANY — Students in the Port Allegany High School Senior High Concert Choir will be performing at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York City on Sunday.
The concert begins at 2 p.m. and is called “Way Over in Beulah Land.” The performance is in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The artistic director is Peggy Detweiler of Mansfield University and will feature choirs from Mansfield University as well as six schools from around Pennsylvania. The Port Allegany choir is under the direction of Cole Ramsey.
Members of the Port Allegany Concert Choir include Raelin Meacham, Madelynn Triplett, Chloe Cramer, Olivia Schott, Lily Madison, Henry Troupe, Seth Benson, Ace Langfitt, Lillian Hurler, Thea Petruzzi, Maya Kephart, Sheryl Kelley, Nathaniel Canfield, Connor Briggs, Ella Moses, Amber Funk, Erica Carr, Anastasia Robbins, Isaac Fessenden, Kaden Price, Willow Sauers, Emily Baumgarner, Allie O’Shea, Brayden Pearsall, Noah Archer, Peyton Stiles, Levi Howard, Isaac Barber, Thomas Beeson, Evin Stauffer, Jeannette Nichols, Aidan Clark, Jett Ruding, Jullia Postlewait, Lily Babcock, Brielle Budd, Starlet Bridenbaker, Collin Stuckey, Shane Lawton, Josh Veilleux, Drew Evens and Saxton Palmer.