PORT ALLEGANY — Students in the Port Allegany High School Senior High Concert Choir will be performing at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York City on Sunday.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. and is called “Way Over in Beulah Land.” The performance is in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The artistic director is Peggy Detweiler of Mansfield University and will feature choirs from Mansfield University as well as six schools from around Pennsylvania. The Port Allegany choir is under the direction of Cole Ramsey.

