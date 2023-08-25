HARRISBURG – The borough of Port Allegany has been awarded $500,000 toward the total replacement of the Arnold Avenue bridge, Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) and Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) announced Thursday.
“This is an important investment in the safety of Port Allegany residents and students who travel over the bridge to get to and from school,” Causer said. “I was pleased to support this much-needed funding.”
“Safe and reliable infrastructure is so important to the quality of life in our communities,” Dush said. “I’m happy we were able to secure these funds to meet this need for the people of Port Allegany.”
The Arnold Avenue bridge crosses over Lillibridge Creek in the borough. It sits approximately 125 feet from the Port Allegany High School and is on the main transportation route for two schools.
The grant was awarded through PennDOT’s Multimodal Transportation Fund and is in addition to $1.57 million in funding awarded to the project earlier this year. Engineering for the project is underway and construction is expected in 2025.
Multimodal grants are intended to provide financial assistance to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation infrastructure that enhances communities, pedestrian safety and transit revitalization.