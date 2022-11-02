Fetterman and Oz

HARRISBURG (TNS) — A new poll by Monmouth University conducted after last week’s U.S. Senate debate shows John Fetterman leading Dr. Mehmet Oz by 4 percentage points and concludes that any questions about Fetterman’s health have had a “minimal” impact among voters.

Another new poll taken by Muhlenberg College in Allentown from Oct. 24 to 28 has Oz and Fetterman tied at 47% among likely voters and shows Democrat Josh Shapiro with a comfortable 54% to 40% lead over Republican Doug Mastriano in the governor’s race.

