ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The Jandoli Institute has begun its fourth workshop for St. Bonaventure University students.
The workshop, conducted by PolitiFact Senior Correspondent Louis Jacobson and Jandoli Institute Executive Director Richard Lee, provides students with the opportunity to check facts and produce articles that will appear on PolitiFact and PolitiFact New York, the organization’s New York edition, which is a partnership with the Buffalo News.
A team of seven students began training on Monday and will work on stories throughout the spring semester.
“This is exactly the kind of work our students should be doing,” said Aaron Chimbel, dean of St. Bonaventure’s Jandoli School of Communication. “PolitiFact does crucial work to help the public navigate the flood of information coming at them every day. I am proud so many of our top students are engaging in this important public service.”
Since the program began in 2020, St. Bonaventure students have written 34 articles for PolitiFact, one of the nation’s leading fact-checking sites. The articles may be accessed at https://jandoli.net/politifact-workshop/.
Founded in 2007, PolitiFact uses traditional journalism techniques to investigate the accuracy of claims in politics, then provides an overall “Truth-O-Meter” rating ranging from True to Pants on Fire. Articles appear on its PolitiFact.com website and are reprinted by its media partners across the country. PolitiFact is owned by the nonprofit Poynter Institute for Media Studies and employs reporters and editors in St. Petersburg, Florida, Washington, D.C., and half a dozen other cities.
The Jandoli Institute, a part of the Jandoli School of Communication at St. Bonaventure, serves as a forum for academic research, creative ideas and discussion on the intersection between media and democracy.