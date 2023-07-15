Bradford, PA (16701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.