TWO CHARGED WITH DRUG POSSESSION
LEWIS RUN — Pennsylvania State Police from the Lewis Run station conducted traffic stops which resulted in drug possession charges.
According to reports, at 7:56 p.m., Oct. 14, troopers were on routine patrol in the area of East Main Street and Melvin Avenue of Bradford City when they observed a summary traffic violation and stopped a vehicle. Through further investigation, the driver, Jodi Anthony, 48, of Bradford, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Charges were filed through District Judge Richard Luther.
Then, at 8:51 p.m. on Oct. 18, a traffic stop in the area of US Route 219 and Halsey Road in Sergeant Township led troopers to charge driver Brendan Thompson, 18, of Mount Solon, Va. with drug and drug paraphernalia possession before District Judge William Todd.
PA. LIQUOR CONTROL ENFORCEMENT CITED FIVE ESTABLISHMENTS ELK CO.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control cited the following establishments in Elk County, according to the September incident report recently released.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, Ridgway, AERIE No. 468: Submitted an annual report which did not include all required information on January 13, 2022.
Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department: Sold, furnished, or gave alcoholic beverage to one visibly intoxicate patron on September 1, 2022.
A and R Management Group Inc., T/A Powerfuel Ridgway: Sold alcoholic beverages without authority as the license was expired or in safekeeping from August 1 through August 3, 2022.
First Change Inn, LLC: Sold alcoholic beverages without authority as the license was expired or in safekeeping from August 1 through August 7, 2022.
Funaki Management LLC, T/A Gunners Inn: Sold alcoholic beverages without authority as the license was expired or in safekeeping from August 3 through August 5, 2022.
These charges will be brought before an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50 — $1,000 for minor offenses up to $5,000 for more serious offenses. In addition, the ALJ can also impose a license suspension or revocation of the license based on the severity of the charge brought. The ALJ can also mandate training for the license to educate them on the requirements of being a licensee.
ROLLOVER ACCIDENT LEADS TO CHARGES
LEWIS RUN — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Lewis Run barracks responded to the scene of a one vehicle accident at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on US Route 6 in Hamlin Township.
According to the police report, Donald D. Brown, 62, of Luthersburg, was traveling east on US Route 6 when a deer entered the roadway. Brown attempted to avoid the animal, but the truck he was driving struck a utility pole on the shoulder of the roadway. After striking the pole, the truck went over an embankment and rolled over once before landing upright, facing south.
Brown, who reportedly had been wearing his seatbelt, was able to remove himself from the vehicle. However, EMS suspected he had minor injuries, was transported to UPMC Kane by the Mount Jewett Area Ambulance Association.
After further investigation, according to the report, it was determined that Brown had been driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Brown has been charged for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic. Additional charges are pending through District Judge David Engman.
PSP was assisted on scene by the Mount Jewett Volunteer Fire Department, Hamlin Township Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Jewett Area Ambulance, Emergycare Ambulance, Flickerwood Towing, and West Penn Power.