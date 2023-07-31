Clearfield fire still under investigationCOUDERSPORT — The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal unit was requested to investigate the cause and origin of a fire that severely damaged an apartment building at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Sunday.
The building at 62 Main Street in Grampian Boro, Clearfield County, and victim Tenithea Smart, 33, of Pottstown, Pa. reportedly suffered a loss of $500,000.
The cause of the fire was ruled undetermined at this time but remains under investigation by the fire marshal unit.
Lewis Run based State Police seek information on owner of small white truckThe Lewis Run based Pennsylvania State Police investigated the report of a motor vehicle accident at approximately 10:14 p.m. on June 26 on Looker Mountain Trail in Otto Township.
According to police, the crash occurred as a small white pickup truck was traveling west on Route 246 in Otto Township. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and struck a mailbox then continued down into a yard, leaving tire marks before fleeing the scene, heading eastbound.
A neighbor reported the accident to police, however the vehicle was not able to be located and the operator was unable to be identified.
Due to property damage at the scene, police seek any information regarding the involved vehicle and operator of this accident. Information should be reported to the Lewis Run PSP barracks at (814) 368-9230.
Minor injuries suspected after two vehicle accident on Route 219The Lewis Run based Pennsylvania State Police investigated the report of a two vehicle accident at approximately 6:27 p.m. on June 28 on Route 219, just one mile north of Westline Road in Lafayette Township.
According to police, the two vehicle accident occurred when the driver of a truck, Brian Tobola, 48 of Olean, NY, and the driver of a car, Carl Jones Jr., 41, of Eldred, were both driving north on Route 219. The truck driven by Tobola began to hydroplane, according to the police report. The truck traveled off the right side of the road and then back into the roadway before traveling into the left passing lane. The car traveling in the left passing lane was forced into the guide rail on the left hand side when the truck forced both vehicles across the rest of the roadway.
The driver of the truck, Tobola, was cited by the state police for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic. Both Tobola and Jones Jr. suffered from suspected minor injuries, both were evaluated at the scene by Mount Jewett Area Ambulance Association before they were released.
Driver cited for careless driving after accident on Route 59The Lewis Run based Pennsylvania State Police investigated the report of a vehicle accident at approximately 8:01 p.m. on June 26 on Route 59 in Keating Township.
According to police, Darlene Dorward, 67, of Smethport, was traveling east on Route 59 in Keating Township when she fell asleep while traveling straight and struck a guide rail off the south side of the roadway.
No injuries were reported on the scene however the vehicle sustained disabling damage. Route 59 was closed for a short period of time while C.L. McKeiirnan Inc. towed the vehicle from the scene.
Dorward was cited with careless driving, according to the police report.