Mack truck crashes when driver falls asleep, police said
RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man was not injured when the Mack truck he was driving drifted off U.S. Route 219 and into a ditch at 7:23 a.m. April 12 just south of Boot Jack Auto in Ridgway Township.
Ridgway-based state police said a Mack truck driven by William Urmann, 68, was traveling north on Route 219 in Ridgway Township, just south of Boot Jack Auto, when Urmann fell asleep. The truck crossed over the double yellow line, into the southbound lane and off the road, into a ditch, striking a guardrail along the way.
Police said Urmann was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The truck had disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Urmann was cited for the crash. Assisting at the scene was Ridgway Fire Department and ambulance.
One injured in Smethport
crash April 10
LEWIS RUN — A Crosby man suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 10:11 p.m. April 10 on Route 646, south of Deep Well Road in Keating Township.
Lewis Run-based state police said a pickup truck driven by John Berne, 78, of Crosby, was traveling south on Route 646 when it crossed over the double yellow center line and struck a pickup truck driven by Ryan Sherwood, 18, of Smethport. Berne’s truck came to rest facing south and Sherwood’s truck came to rest facing north, both off the east side of the road in an embankment.
Police said Berne had minor injuries and was transported from the scene by Phoenix Emergency Medical Services to Bradford Regional Medical Center. Neither Sherwood nor a passenger in his truck were injured.
Route 646 was partially shut down for about an hour. Assisting on the scene were Hilltop Fire Department and Phoenix EMS.