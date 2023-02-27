SERIOUS INJURY, POTTER CO. ACCIDENT
COUDERSPORT — The Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched from the Coudersport barracks to the scene of a one vehicle accident at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, on Canada Hollow Road in Sharon Township, Potter County.
According to the police, a truck driven by Dakota Henry, 24, of Coudersport was traveling southwest when the rear end began to slide in a counterclockwise direction. As Henry attempted to correct with counter steering maneuvers, but reportedly overcorrected and the vehicle continued off the roadway and struck a tree.
Henry was not injured, though the report stated he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident. Both of the passengers were transported to medical facilities for sustained injuries.
Dylan Wilson, 20, of Coudersport, was reportedly suspected to have sustained serious injuries and was transported by Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association to Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y. Wilson was reported to have not been wearing a seat belt.
A 16 year old was also transported by Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association to UPMC Cole for a possible injury. It was noted that he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Henry was charged for failing to drive at a safe speed.
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE CAUSE OF FENDER BENDER
RIDGWAY — State police were called to a two car accident on Skyline Drive in Fox Township, Elk County, at 1:37 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.
According to police, a car driven by Jennifer Divers, 44, of Falls Creek, was traveling north, behind a car driven by Joshua Longhi, 36, of Kersey.
Longhi’s vehicle reportedly made an abrupt stop but Divers’ vehicle did not. Subsequently, the vehicle driven by Divers struck the other.
Both drivers were reported to have been wearing their seatbelts and both refused treatment.
Drivers’ vehicle sustained enough to be towed from the scene and she was charged for following too closely.
BOX TRUCK ROLLS OVER AT LOW SPEED
COUDERSPORT — State police from the Coudersport barracks responded to the scene of a commercial box truck accident at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 on Long Road in Allegany Township, Potter County.
Police reported that the crash occurred as the truck, driven by Eric James, 30, of Laurel, Md., was traveling north on North Hollow Road and was making a right turn. However, the vehicle had too much momentum, according to the police report, and the vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto its left side. Reportedly, the vehicle was traveling at approximately 15 mph.
The rollover caused disabling damage and the cargo had been blown out the left side, according to the report.
No injuries were reported and James was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Charges of careless driving were not filed.