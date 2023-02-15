ST. MARYS — The Elk County Council on the Arts invites the public to this year’s regional Poetry Out Loud competition at the Harriett B. Wick Chapel, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford at 6 p.m. Feb 23.

A partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, Poetry Foundation, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the Elk County Council on the Arts, Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. Students from St. Marys Area High School, Elk County Catholic High School, and Oswayo Valley High School will gather to compete and recite the poems they have selected for a panel of esteemed judges.

